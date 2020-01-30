|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond J. Rogowski, age 60, of Mentor, and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor (family and friends please meet at Church). Ray passed away January 27, 2020 and was born on September 17, 1959 in Cleveland, OH. Ray had 29 years of service with the City of Willoughby and for his last 22 years, he served as the Finance Director. While under Ray’s direction, the Finance Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Ray was highly respected by his peers because of his knowledge and integrity. He also served as President of the Ohio Association of Public Treasurers and the Municipal Finance Officers Association. Ray was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor. He participated in research studies to enable others to work towards a cure for Kidney Disease. Ray enjoyed traveling with his family and was a wonderful husband and father and his legacy will shine on through his children. He was also a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. Ray was the loving husband of 23 years to Julie Morales; dearest father of Jonathan and Rachel; dear brother of Susan (Dave) Zabo; dear uncle of Samantha (Jason) Pfaff, Zachary (Shannon) Zabo, Leah Zabo, Joey Zabo; and great uncle of three; loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his family, many friends and former colleagues. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen (nee Boesken). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., East, Cleveland, OH 44115. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020