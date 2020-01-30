News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Ave
Mentor , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Rogowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Rogowski


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Rogowski Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond J. Rogowski, age 60, of Mentor, and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor (family and friends please meet at Church). Ray passed away January 27, 2020 and was born on September 17, 1959 in Cleveland, OH. Ray had 29 years of service with the City of Willoughby and for his last 22 years, he served as the Finance Director. While under Ray’s direction, the Finance Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Ray was highly respected by his peers because of his knowledge and integrity. He also served as President of the Ohio Association of Public Treasurers and the Municipal Finance Officers Association. Ray was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor. He participated in research studies to enable others to work towards a cure for Kidney Disease. Ray enjoyed traveling with his family and was a wonderful husband and father and his legacy will shine on through his children. He was also a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. Ray was the loving husband of 23 years to Julie Morales; dearest father of Jonathan and Rachel; dear brother of Susan (Dave) Zabo; dear uncle of Samantha (Jason) Pfaff, Zachary (Shannon) Zabo, Leah Zabo, Joey Zabo; and great uncle of three; loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his family, many friends and former colleagues. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen (nee Boesken). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., East, Cleveland, OH 44115. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now