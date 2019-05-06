|
Raymond J. Stopar, age 91, of Wickliffe, passed away May 4, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Gole); loving father of Carol Horgan (Jim, deceased), Ron Stopar, and Joe (Maria) Stopar; dear grandfather of Daniel, Anne (Joshua) Carney, Michael, Andrew, Teresa, and Elena; great-grandfather of Charlotte and David; son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee Planisek); brother of Mildred and Bertha. Ray was a member of the Collinwood High School Alumni Association, Holmes Ave. Pensioners Club, Euclid Vets Club, Catholic War Veterans, Korea War Veterans, American Legion.Ray was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a lifelong Cleveland Indians Fan. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Wickliffe). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Slovene Home for the Aged, 18621 Neff Road, Cleveland, OH 44119.
Published in News-Herald on May 8, 2019