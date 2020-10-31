1/1
Raymond L. Dray
Funeral Services for Raymond L. Dray, age 85, will be 3:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 1:00 – 3:00 PM before the service, at the funeral home.Raymond was born June 26, 1935 in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Dorothy (Carlisle) Dray. He passed away October 30, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.Raymond served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves for 22 years and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant. He worked for the City of Painesville as a superintendent in the Public Works Department for over 15 years. He also worked for the City of Kent in the Engineering and Street & Sewer Departments for 18 years as the Director of Public Service. Raymond was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, the American Legion, the Marine Corp League and Friends of Bill. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking and gardening.Raymond is survived by his daughters, Polly (Neil) Conner and Connie M. Fox; son, Thomas W. (Jannie) Dray; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia A. (Narney) Dray in 2013; his parents; his sister, Connie Dray; and his brother, Kenneth “Butch” Dray; son-in-law, Rick Fox.In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
