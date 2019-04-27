|
|
Raymond M. Ewing age 83 of Mentor on the Lake, Ohio, died Thursday April 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and family. He was born March 15, 1936 in Indiana, PA.Mr. Ewing retired after 42 years working as a machinist for Kennametal in Willoughby and Solon, Ohio.Raymond enjoyed Woodworking, taking care of his yard, home and flowers and helping others. He loved nature and animals especially his dog Odie. He was the Jack of all trades, he could fix anything. Talking and laughing with family and friends but most of all he loved his wife, children and being a Grandpap more than anything. Ray had a smile that could light up the entire room.Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Jean (Reed) Ewing, children: Nancy M. Ewing and Gary (Ruthanne) Ewing, grandchildren: Nicholas and Cody Ewing, Samantha (Eric Martin Jr.) Ewing and great-grandson: Eric A. Martin III, sister: Ruth Crawford and his dog: Odie.Preceding Raymond in death are his parents: Norman and Emily Ewing, siblings: Hazel Singer, Trudy Lawson, Norman, Kenneth, John, James, Edward, and Clair Ewing.The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Monday April 29, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home.Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, Ohio.The family requests contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s AssociationCleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, Ohio 44194 or Ohio Living Hospice, 38879 Mentor Ave, Willoughby, Ohio 44094Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019