Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wylie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond M. Wylie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond M. Wylie Obituary
Funeral Mass for Raymond M. Wylie, 85, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will be officiating.Mr. Wylie passed away Feb. 23, 2019 at the Hospice House of the Western Reserve, Cleveland.Born June 16, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., he had been a Lake county resident for 36 years, living in northern Illinois before moving to Mentor.Raymond was an active member of St. John Vianney Church, where he served as an usher. He enjoyed traveling, camping, cruising, and playing golf.Raymond retired from Parker-Hannifin, in 1998, where he was Chief Engineer of Wickliffe.He was the beloved husband of Marion A. (nee Phillips) Wylie; Loving father of Susan H. (Daniel) Sheehan; cherished grandfather of Samuel (Racheal) Wylie, Angela J. (Jason) Mattex, Melissa (Ryan) Carlson, Brian (Bonnie) Sheehan, Kevin (Nichole) Sheehan; great-grandfather of eight; and brother of Margaret R. (Thomas, dec.) Huels.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Samuel G. and Marion T. (nee Kairis) Wylie; son, Thomas G. (Vicky, dec.) Wylie; and sister of Marion S. (William) Huels.Family will receive friends 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt 615, N. of Rt 2), Mentor. Burial will be at Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Raymond’s name to the Hospice House, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now