Funeral Mass for Raymond M. Wylie, 85, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will be officiating.Mr. Wylie passed away Feb. 23, 2019 at the Hospice House of the Western Reserve, Cleveland.Born June 16, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., he had been a Lake county resident for 36 years, living in northern Illinois before moving to Mentor.Raymond was an active member of St. John Vianney Church, where he served as an usher. He enjoyed traveling, camping, cruising, and playing golf.Raymond retired from Parker-Hannifin, in 1998, where he was Chief Engineer of Wickliffe.He was the beloved husband of Marion A. (nee Phillips) Wylie; Loving father of Susan H. (Daniel) Sheehan; cherished grandfather of Samuel (Racheal) Wylie, Angela J. (Jason) Mattex, Melissa (Ryan) Carlson, Brian (Bonnie) Sheehan, Kevin (Nichole) Sheehan; great-grandfather of eight; and brother of Margaret R. (Thomas, dec.) Huels.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Samuel G. and Marion T. (nee Kairis) Wylie; son, Thomas G. (Vicky, dec.) Wylie; and sister of Marion S. (William) Huels.Family will receive friends 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt 615, N. of Rt 2), Mentor. Burial will be at Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Raymond’s name to the Hospice House, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019