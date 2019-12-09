|
|
Raymond Richard Guarnieri, age 75, passed away December 6, 2019 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby, Ohio. He was born October 16, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frank and Theresa Guarnieri. He is also preceded in death by his son, Michael Frank Guarnieri; and a brother, Ronald Guarnieri. Raymond was known as Ray, husband, dad and grandpa to many. He was devoted to his family and community. He was a part of the United States Air Force. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on home projects and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Judith Marie Guarnieri; children, Kenneth (Debbie) Schroeder, Charles (Victoria) Schroeder, Dione (Joel) Jenkins, Monica (Donald) Hamm, Theresa (Philip) Addo; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Church in Eastlake, Ohio. Burial will immediately follow at Knollwood Cemetery. Following the burial, the family will be having a brunch at the funeral home, everyone is welcome. Visitation will begin Thursday at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124. Online tribute and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019