Raymond V. Brunner, 93, a longtime resident of Lake County, passed away December 25, 2019 at his residence at Breckenridge in Willoughby, OH. He was born to the late Harry A. and Helen O. Brunner on April 12, 1926 in Cleveland, OH. Ray moved to Mentor in 1932 and attended the Mentor Schools, where he graduated from Mentor High School in 1944. He was a proud Boy Scout “Eagle” and a Sea Scout “Quartermaster,” both of which are the highest awards in scouting. While attending John Carroll University, Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was accepted into the Great Lakes Navy WWII V-12 Program, helping train men to be officers. He also attended the former Cleveland College of Mortuary Science. After being discharged from the Navy, Ray worked at the former Nixon Funeral Home in Painesville and the Prentice Funeral Home in Akron. During his time in Akron, Ray met Helen Lazor and they married May 21, 1949. In November of 1949, they opened the Brunner Funeral Home in Mentor, and later in 1950, they opened the former Brunner Healthcare. He enjoyed raising eight children and traveling the U.S. in a Marmon Harington motor home. Ray was a member of many civic organizations, including but not limited to, Chairman of Operation 101: Mentor’s 101 St Birthday Celebration, Co-chair and Mentor Recreation Park Board, American Legion, Post 352, George Hayward Post 9295, Tri-County Funeral Directors Association, Ohio Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, International Order of the Golden Rule, Boy Scouts of America, The Lake County Historical Society, Mentor High School Alumni Association, Charter member and Lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police for 69 years, Knights of Columbus, Lake County Blue Coats, Mentor Schools Foundation, Rotary Club of Mentor, Mentor Area Chamber of Commerce, Mentor High School Hall of Fame, and many others. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Marguerite Krueger – Brunner; children, Martha Deitrick, Paul (Pam) Brunner, Judy (Julien) Giancola, Nancy Sanden, Nick (Krim O’Laughlin) Brunner, Sally McLeod, Joe Brunner, and Charles “Chuck” (Roberta) Brunner; grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Deitrick, Mary Deitrick, Anne (fiancé Brian Ross) Deitrick, Joseph (Lindsay) Deitrick, Lucy (fiancé Ben Bindokas) Deitrick, Randy Brunner, Jenny (Dan) Brewton, Jeff (Lauren) Brunner, Tim Brunner, Melissa Giancola, Sarah (Mike) Sivik, Mike (Katie) Giancola, John Giancola, Adam (Reneé) Sanden, Jason (Liz Zappitelli) Sanden, Samantha McLeod, Chelsea Brunner, Morgan Brunner, and Nathan Brunner; great-grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Kara (fiancé Matt), Cameron, Tyler, Brady, Alayna, Garrett, Davis, Abbigail, Stella, Julien, Jalen, Gemma, Jude, Cole, Landon, Beckham, Anthony “A.J.”, Dominica, Adrianna, Benedetto, Leo, Cora, Piper; his siblings, Doris “Dee” Cermak, and Fran (Ray) Mersek; many nieces, nephews and other family members; and his beloved four legged companion, Joey. He is preceded in death by his first wife and business partner, Helen L. Brunner; grandchildren, Hannah Brunner and Caylene Brunner; great-grandchildren, Angelo and Gabriel Giancola; son-in-law, Brian McLeod; sister, Joy Nelson; brothers-in-law, Richard Cermak and Richard Nelson; and his infant brother, Arthur Brunner. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019