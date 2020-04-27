Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Bitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca A. Bitner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca A. Bitner Obituary
Rebecca A. (nee Yunk) Bitner, 48, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence. Born July 15, 1971, in Portsmouth, Va., she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 40 years. Rebecca was a graduate of Mentor High School and dearly loved her family and kids. She had worked at Toys R Us and Babies R Us. Rebecca was the beloved wife of eight years to Timothy Bitner; loving mother of Benjamin S. Rastatter, Sophia R. Rastatter, James E. Rastatter, Timmy L. Bitner and Lily M. Bitner; cherished daughter of Ronald A. (Jayne) Yunk and Janice M. (Anthony) Santisi; and dear sister of Robert M. (Pati) Yunk, Megan K. Santisi, Betsy A. Yunk and Molly Martin. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please keep us in your prayers. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -