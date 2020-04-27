|
Rebecca A. (nee Yunk) Bitner, 48, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence. Born July 15, 1971, in Portsmouth, Va., she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 40 years. Rebecca was a graduate of Mentor High School and dearly loved her family and kids. She had worked at Toys R Us and Babies R Us. Rebecca was the beloved wife of eight years to Timothy Bitner; loving mother of Benjamin S. Rastatter, Sophia R. Rastatter, James E. Rastatter, Timmy L. Bitner and Lily M. Bitner; cherished daughter of Ronald A. (Jayne) Yunk and Janice M. (Anthony) Santisi; and dear sister of Robert M. (Pati) Yunk, Megan K. Santisi, Betsy A. Yunk and Molly Martin. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please keep us in your prayers. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020