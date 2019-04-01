Rebecca J. “Becky” Dolder, age 77, beloved wife for 13 years and life partner for 59 years of Nanci Adams; cherished daughter of the late Roger W. and Mary Belle (nee Rankin) Dolder; dearest sister of Susan Dolder (Carol Schlesinger); dear cousin and friend of many. Survived by her therapy dogs, Lily and Brady.Becky was born on July 3, 1941, in Newark, Ohio, and passed away on March 11, 2019. She was a resident of North Ridgeville for 12 years, formerly of Kirtland.Becky was a member of Pilgrim Congregational UCC for 29 years, where she was the director of the Bell Choir, a cantor, and Chancel Choir member and soloist. Her therapy dog, Lily, is a member of Therapy Dog International.Becky graduated from Frazeysburg High School in 1959, received her Bachelors degree in 1963 from Muskingum University and two Masters degrees from Kent State University. She worked for Kirtland High School as a guidance counselor.Becky loved watching old western movies, photography, bird watching, cooking, and traveling in RVs. She was a loyal Browns, Indians, and OSU fan. Becky will be remembered most as a perceptive, cautious, loving, and social woman. She was generous and had a good sense of humor. Becky will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Becky to Pilgrim Congregational UCC, 2592 W. 14 th St., Cleveland, OH 44113.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational UCC in the Sanctuary. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Becky at the Church in the Theatre Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 2 p.m.Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary