"Together Again" Funeral service for Rebecca Rogazione, age 93, of Eastlake, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Rebecca was born on September 8, 1926, in Ellwood, PA, to the late Frank Angelo and Marianna (nee Gurzi) Frano and entered into rest on June 3, 2020. Becky was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M.; loving mother of Michael (Kay), Diane, and Marianne (deceased); cherished grandmother of Michael, Christina, and Tracey (Lee) Baber; great-grandmother of Mikayla (Michael) Chapman, Gianna and Ava Baber; sister of Lee (deceased) (Grace) Frano, Mary (deceased) (John) Bocchieri, Rev. Joseph (deceased) (Dena) Frano, Katherine Frano (deceased), and Eva Frano (John Bartone). Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.