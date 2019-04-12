|
Regina A. Kucera, 62, of Mentor, passed away March 22, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland.She was born October 2, 1956, in Euclid, OH.Survivors are her sons, James (fiancée Kate Armstead) Kucera and Andrew Kucera; her sister, Dinene Clark; her brother, James (Susan) Smith; nieces, Kristen (Josh) Williams, Megan (Matt) Stasko, and Rachel and Andrea Smith; and great-nieces Haiden and Fiona Williams.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Smith.Reggi worked for many years in the manufacturing industry for Air Tool, Astro Manufacturing, and most recently Torque Transmissions, taking time off work when her sons were young. Reggi believed a job worth doing was worth doing well and was not known for being lukewarm in her endeavors. For many years she was active in the Lake County Medical Alliance, playing a key role in the annual Vignettes fundraiser for Allied Health scholarships. She was very active at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Mentor, which included being on the vestry for five years, food distribution in the St. Andrew’s Food Pantry, and fundraising through site coordination for the local community supported agriculture (CSA). As the junior warden 2017-18, Reggi was instrumental in the development of St. Andrew’s new scattering garden, into which she will be the first interned.Reggi enjoyed her book club, working at the church, traveling with family and with friends, gardening, and loving various pets over the years. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her two boys.She loved fiercely and was a dedicated friend and devoted mother. She will be missed by many.The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 7989 Little Mountain Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service in honor of Reggi will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church followed by a scattering of ashes ceremony. Snacks and fellowship at the church will follow.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Regina to the St. Andrew Episcopal Church.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019