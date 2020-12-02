1/1
Regina I. Lastoria
1931 - 2020
Regina I. (nee Cherrison) Lastoria, age 89, of Mentor, died Nov. 30, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township.She was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Cleveland and was a lifelong resident of Lake County.Regina was a 1949 graduate of Wickliffe High School, where she and her husband Ralph became high school sweethearts. They were married June 2, 1951, and shared 63 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting, crossword puzzles and reading. She was an excellent seamstress, artist and cook.Regina is survived by her children, Michael (Kim) Lastoria of Sevierville, Tenn., Debra (J T) Browne of Willoughby, Trisha Lastoria of Willowick, David Lastoria of Mentor, and Brian (Carolyn) Lastoria of Valrico, Fla.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, John and Isabell Cherrison; and brother, David Cherrison.Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.The family would like to acknowledge gratitude to the staff of Altercare of Mentor for the compassionate, loving and kind-hearted care they provided. Heartfelt thanks also go to the doctors and nurses at Tripoint Medical Center and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their attentive care and empathy.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
