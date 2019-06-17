|
|
Regina Kosec, 97, of Euclid, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2019. She was born in Veliki Bukovec, Croatia on April 29, 1922.She came to the U.S. in 1972 and was a resident of Euclid for the past 30 years.She is survived by her children: Angela Kokolari, Josip Kosec (Katarina), Dragica Vurbic (Mato) and Marija Kosta; her grandchildren: Emil, Damir, Robert, Marija, Katarina, Susie, Angie, Ante, Klara, Miro and Dan; 14 great grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Slavica Kosec.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her son, Alojz; her granddaughter, Drina; and son-in-law, Tony Kosta.Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Regina at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Wednesday, June 19 from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10 AM at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (Please Meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on June 18, 2019