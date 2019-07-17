Regina Niznik, age 96, of Madison, passed away July 15, 2019 at Geneva Village Retirement Center.

She was born September 5, 1922, in Cleveland, to Helen (Bella) and Nick Kavaras. She married Andrew G. Niznik, in Cleveland, on May 29, 1948.

Regina worked as a sales clerk at the former Aruta Drug Store in Madison. She also worked at the ice cream counter at the former Howard Johnson’s in Geneva, where she was named “The Smile Queen.”

She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves behind sons, David (Barb) Niznik and Thomas Niznik; granddaughter, Kim (Tim) Goff; great-grandchildren, Marley and Brett; and brother, Robert Kavaras.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her parents; and four brothers, August, Joseph, Charles, and Allen Kavaras.

Private family services will be held.

Contributions may be made in Regina’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family.

Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in The News-Herald on July 18, 2019