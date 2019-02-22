|
Rella Maxine Stuber, 94 years young, passed away February 16, 2019 in her bed at home, surrounded by family.Rella was admired and respected by all who knew her. She was the voice of reason to many and the voice of calm to others. She was the glue that held everyone together. Even though she was barely over 5 feet tall in her prime, she was larger in life. Rella always put others before herself, including her six children, a nephew, and her husband, George, of over 58 years until his death. She had an understanding of life like no other and if ever there was an angel on earth, it was her. Her smile was infectious and it was understandable why everyone felt comfortable around her.On the day she died, she brought her family together to reflect on the life they all lived and the memories they shared. Once again, she thought of others, even as she left this world.Mom, know that your children will try to follow in your shoes, but they were very big shoes to fill for such a little person. We all love you.Survived by Therese (Mark) Leland, George Stuber Jr., James (Tammy) Stuber, Thomas (Bard) Stuber, Patricia Hirter. Mother of six; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 12; and great-great-grandmother of one.Preceded in death by husband, George; daughter, Kathryn; grandson, Matthew; and nephew/son, Kenneth Pecek.The Celebration of Life for Rella will be held at the home of Rella Stuber on Saturday, March 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.
