News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Resources
More Obituaries for Renè Wheaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renè (Robinson) Wheaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Renè (Robinson) Wheaton Obituary
Renè (Robinson) Wheaton Renè (Robinson) Wheaton, age 56, of Painesville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House. She was born September 21, 1962, in Painesville, the daughter of James and Theodora (Eberwine) Robinson. She was a 1979 graduate of Madison High School. She worked for several years at Save-A-Lot in Painesville. Renè loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking and biking. With an adventurous spirit, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the regular trips to the amusement parks. She is survived by her daughter, Chandra (Michael Sr.) Theetge; son, Nathaniel (Alyssa Loeser) Wheaton; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Dominic, and Alyssa Theetge; parents, Teddi and Jim Robinson; five brothers, Randal (Judith) Robinson and their children, Randal and Kimberly; James R. (Rebecca) Robinson and their children, Sachea (Michael) Crowe, Abe (Sophie) Woodard, Jeremiah, Hannah, David (Katie), Bria and Luke Robinson; Daniel (Kimberly) Robinson and their children, Jacob, Timothy and Samuel; David (Tonya) Robinson and their children, Meredith and Sawyer; and Matthew (Jennifer) Robinson and their children, Cassidy and Ryleigh. Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March, 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Final Resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Contributions may be made in Renè’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now