Renè (Robinson) Wheaton Renè (Robinson) Wheaton, age 56, of Painesville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House. She was born September 21, 1962, in Painesville, the daughter of James and Theodora (Eberwine) Robinson. She was a 1979 graduate of Madison High School. She worked for several years at Save-A-Lot in Painesville. Renè loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking and biking. With an adventurous spirit, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the regular trips to the amusement parks. She is survived by her daughter, Chandra (Michael Sr.) Theetge; son, Nathaniel (Alyssa Loeser) Wheaton; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Dominic, and Alyssa Theetge; parents, Teddi and Jim Robinson; five brothers, Randal (Judith) Robinson and their children, Randal and Kimberly; James R. (Rebecca) Robinson and their children, Sachea (Michael) Crowe, Abe (Sophie) Woodard, Jeremiah, Hannah, David (Katie), Bria and Luke Robinson; Daniel (Kimberly) Robinson and their children, Jacob, Timothy and Samuel; David (Tonya) Robinson and their children, Meredith and Sawyer; and Matthew (Jennifer) Robinson and their children, Cassidy and Ryleigh. Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March, 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Final Resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Contributions may be made in Renè's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019