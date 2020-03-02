|
|
Reno M. Tonsi, WT8C, 83, of Mentor, died February 27, 2020 at his home. He was born February 10, 1937 in Bisbee, Arizona. Reno worked as an engineer and retired from Rockwell Automation. He was a member of the North Coast Contesters Amateur Radio Club, the Lake County Amateur Radio Association, and was a lifetime member of I.E.E.E. Pulp and Paper Society. Reno was an avid sports fan, a co-founder of the Gwinnett Soccer League in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and coached little league football and soccer. Reno was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Constance "Connie" Tonsi; children, Crissy Tonsi, Annette (Mahmood) Hai, MaryBeth (Daniel) Hannan, Michael (Angela) Lewis, and Richard Lewis; 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Tonsi; daughter, Gina Tonsi; granddaughter, Betsy Vargas; and his parents, Reno Tonsi and Annette Waltemath. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service to conclude the gathering will begin at 12 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. In memory of Reno, memorial contributions may be made to , Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 or to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020