Richard A. Arnold, 85, of North Perry, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 27, 1933, in Frewsburg, N.Y.
Mr. Arnold was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a 32nd degree Mason and in the Scottish Rite, Temple 28 in Painesville.
Richard was a dedicated and hard worker during his life, he was a local business owner under the name Arnold Roofing, where he spent many years on roofs till, he finished his career building homes.
During his younger years, his true passion was race car driving. He was a great champion on regional tracks such as Cloverleaf and Painesville Speedway, which led to him being inducted into each track’s Hall of Fame. Richard was defined in life by his work ethic that was unmatched, and even in retirement, this was most evident with the care of his yard and upkeep of the home he built.
Survivors are his loving and devoted wife of nearly 32 years, Gretchen; son, Derek Arnold, of North Perry; son, Doug Arnold, of Madison (Monica); son, Dale Arnold, of Madison; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Arnold, of Mentor; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo Arnold; mother, Hazel (Victor) Walker; brothers, Gordon, Robert, and Donald; children, Kathy, Richard, Sandra, and Laura.
Richard and Gretchen wanted to thank all the relatives and medical support teams that never gave up on him for nearly six years. The help he received was humbling and deeply appreciated by both Richard and his wife.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Perry Cemetery, 3840 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, Ohio 44081 with Rev. Riley of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602 or www.hospicewr.org.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019