Richard A. Conklin, age 78 of Geneva, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home. He was born on May 3, 1942 in Syracuse, New York to Kenneth Burton and Carolyn Adele (Boyce) Conklin. On July 30, 1966, Richard married Donna Romoli in Parma, Ohio.Richard was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Thompson and Assumption Church in Geneva. Richard was also a veteran of the US Army who served from 1966 to 1971. He enjoyed being outdoors and could be found hunting, trout fishing, cutting and delivering firewood, and spending time with his beloved grandkids.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; his children, Joel (Randi) Conklin, Sean (Jill) Conklin; grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen, Jessica, Sarah, Emily, Patrick, Josh and Lulu; sister, Patricia (John) Murchie; one niece and two nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick’s Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd. in Thompson. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brookpark the following morning.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
