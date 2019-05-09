|
Richard A. Kocevar, age 89, of Willoughby, formerly of Painesville Twp., passed away May 7, 2019 at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation in Painesville Twp. He was born April 8, 1930 in Cleveland. Mr. Kocevar was a longtime member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where he had served as an usher. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was a kind hearted person who will be missed. Loving husband of 30 years to Shirley Jean Kocevar; father of Sarah, William, Kathryn, and Julie; loving step-father of Bonnie (Edward) Petric, Victoria (Dennis) Woodworth, and Laurie (Louis) Monaco; dear grandfather of Kristopher Hemmi, Britany (Luke) Wolosonovich, Jeremy Woodworth, Megan (Brandon) Lampe, and Michael Monaco; great-grandfather of Adalyn, Jackson, Everly, and a baby boy on the way; and niece, Debbie (John) Ponish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Eleanor Kocevar; and daughter, Margaret. A memorial mass will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Contributions may be made in Mr. Kocevar's memory to the St. Gabriel Church food bank. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.
Published in News-Herald on May 10, 2019