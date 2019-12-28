|
Richard A. "Dick" Pierce, Jr. age 72, passed away on December 25, 2019. Dick was a longtime Geauga County resident. He was born on November 28, 1947 to Richard A. and Pearl Marian (nee: Hissa) Pierce in Painesville, OH. Dick was a 1965 graduate of Burton High School and afterwards, he went on to proudly serve in the US Navy. After returning from the service, Dick began his life-long career of carpentry. His hobbies included antique tractors, collecting firearms, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. Survivors include his father, Richard A. Pierce, Sr., significant other, Jodie Dodson, sister, Sally Brown, brother, Terry Pierce, children: Vicki A. (Jeff) Kopacz, Richard A. (Carleen) Pierce lll, Kenneth J. (Shanon) Pierce, Aaron R. Pierce, Leslie P. Pierce, Karen M. (Chris) Alexander, Jacqueline M. Pierce, and his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and brothers; Steve, Randy, and Ron. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Deep Woods Lodge at Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Rd., Chardon Township, Ohio 44024.Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio 44024.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019