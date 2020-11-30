Richard A. Rebholz, 40, of Painesville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Willoughby. Born Aug. 12, 1980, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor before moving to Painesville. Richard was a “work-a-holic,” and loved his job as a heavy equipment operator at J.T.O of Mentor. He also loved the outdoors and was a very caring and giving person. Richard would give you the shirt off of his back. On the outside, he carried himself as a hard-headed, tougher than tough man, although on the inside had a heart of pure gold. He carried the weight of the world in his heart and loved the people around him in the most stubborn, compassionate and selfless way imaginable. His ethic of love and generosity for others was enviable. Richard was the epitome of what it meant to be a warrior son, a winner and a father.The love he carried in his heart was unapologetically raw and natural, the kind of love that won't be matched for eternity. Richard was a true protector and provider for those he had no obligation to. He was the beloved son of Richard F. Rebholz and Diane E. (William) Lonsway; dear brother of Angela N. Rebholz and Kristen M. (Jeremy) Calhoun; uncle of Madison Begany, Drew Begany and Liam Calhoun; loving companion of Jacqui L. Bruno; and the loving “father figure” of Jenna Rhodes Bruno, James Rhodes Bruno and Jianna Rhodes Bruno. Richard also leaves his dog, Eva. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. A graveside service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at Mentor Cemetery. (Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.) In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.