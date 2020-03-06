|
Richard A. Swallow, age 76, of Madison, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 18, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary (Priebe) and Wilbert J. Swallow. He married Johanna Turkenburg at Central Congregational Church in Madison on October 7, 1967. Richard attended Madison High School and was a graduate of Lakeland Community College. He worked for many years as an Accountant and retired from NASPL in Concord. He attended Unionville United Church and was active in the Madison Garden Club and the Madison Food Bank. Richard enjoyed couples line dancing, painting with watercolors and oils, and reading. He also loved the outdoors and his time spent boating and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Johanna; sons, Steven (Renee) Swallow, Jeffrey (Penny) and Kevin Swallow; grandchildren, Thomas (Samantha), Zackary (Michelle), Haley, Connor, Blake, Ethan, Cheyenne, Emma, Breaunna, Gabriel, and Ariaunnah; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Eileen (Carl) Brockway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Wilbert Swallow; granddaughter, Katelyn Swallow; brother, Donald Swallow; nephews, Christopher Sherer, and Brian Swallow. Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. in Madison with a Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Aaron Drews of Unionville United Church will officiate. Final Resting Place will be Madison Memorial Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020