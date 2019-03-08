Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Agnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Agnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Agnes Obituary
Richard Agnes, age 90, passed away March 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.He was born September 2, 1928, in Boston, MA.Beloved husband of Theresa “Terry” (nee Manning); loving father of Sheryl Cseh (Lou, deceased), Theresa, Rick, and Edward; grandfather of Ronnie, Candice, Nichole, Ashlie (deceased), Edward Jr., Samantha; great-grandfather of Tyler, Jarrett, Emily, Henry, Maddie, and Harrison.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now