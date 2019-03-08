|
|
Richard Agnes, age 90, passed away March 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.He was born September 2, 1928, in Boston, MA.Beloved husband of Theresa “Terry” (nee Manning); loving father of Sheryl Cseh (Lou, deceased), Theresa, Rick, and Edward; grandfather of Ronnie, Candice, Nichole, Ashlie (deceased), Edward Jr., Samantha; great-grandfather of Tyler, Jarrett, Emily, Henry, Maddie, and Harrison.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 9, 2019