Richard “Rick” Alan Rohl, age 72, passed away October 24, 2019 at Kemper House in Strongsville, OH surrounded by family. He was born March 19, 1947 to Joseph R. and Margaret (Murphy) Rohl in San Antonio, TX. Rick married Anita Lydia Schott on July 14, 1990.Rick owned his own business as a distributor for Dan Dee Potato Chips for over 40 years. He loved maintaining a beautiful yard and was a wonderful cook. He also enjoyed teaching Jazzercise classes and cruising down the road in his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner.Rick leaves behind his loving wife, Anita; sons, Ricky A. (Stephanie) Rohl and Brian A. Rohl; step-daughter, Ciara T. (Bradley) Poole; sisters, Charlene (Bill Burris) Van Orsdel and Diane (David) Alberthal; and grandchildren, Madeline, Taylor, Jared, Kaitlyn, Lydia and Ennis. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Wendy S. Rohl.Friends will be received 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. Rev. Dr. Mick Gilliam, Director of Music from Jefferson United Methodist Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to AFTD (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration), Radnar Station, Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnar, PA, 19087. Burial will be at Chardon Municipal Cemetery at a later date.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 26, 2019