A Memorial Service for Richard Allen Harless, 65, of Painesville will be held 6:00 PM Monday , January 6, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends received one hour prior to service.Richard was born June 12, 1954 in Tampa, Florida to Paul and Maureen (Litchfield) Harless. He passed away January 2, 2020 in Concord Township.Richard worked for American Roll Formed Products for many years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the mountains of West Virginia.He is survived by his mother, Maureen Harless; sons, Richard Paul Harless and Christopher Lee Harless; grandchildren, Courtney, Brendan and Elijah; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Wheeler; brothers, Daniel (Annie) Harless, Samuel Harless, Timothy Calvin Harless, Thomas (Cathy) Harless and Michael Harless; sister, Roberta Kay Adams.Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Harless and his father, Paul Harless.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020