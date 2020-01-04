News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Harless


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allen Harless Obituary
A Memorial Service for Richard Allen Harless, 65, of Painesville will be held 6:00 PM Monday , January 6, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends received one hour prior to service.Richard was born June 12, 1954 in Tampa, Florida to Paul and Maureen (Litchfield) Harless. He passed away January 2, 2020 in Concord Township.Richard worked for American Roll Formed Products for many years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the mountains of West Virginia.He is survived by his mother, Maureen Harless; sons, Richard Paul Harless and Christopher Lee Harless; grandchildren, Courtney, Brendan and Elijah; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Wheeler; brothers, Daniel (Annie) Harless, Samuel Harless, Timothy Calvin Harless, Thomas (Cathy) Harless and Michael Harless; sister, Roberta Kay Adams.Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Harless and his father, Paul Harless.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now