Richard Allen Hudak, age 64, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center.He was born on July 30, 1954, in Warren, the son of Joseph M. and Margaret (Corrigan) Hudak.Richard was married for 44 years to his wife, Penny (Bender) Hudak, on December 14, 1974.He worked as a Maintenance Fabricator at Johnson Rubber for 35 years.Richard was a member of St. William Catholic Church and took pleasure in spending quality time with his family and friends. He was an avid camper, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and dirt bikes.Survivors include his wife Penny; children, Rich (Tiffany) Hudak Jr., Stephanie (Keith) Patterson; siblings, Joann (Carl) Peterson, Mary Jane (Ron) Heikkila, Joseph (Gloria), Jack (Debbie), and Tom (Joan) Hudak; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna Dobos.A funeral mass officiated by Rev. Michael D. Balash will take place at St. William Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Ave., Warren, OH 44483 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Orwell, OH.Visitation will be held prior to mass from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Paine Funeral Home, Inc., on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, 2103 Cornell Road, Wolstein 1422, Cleveland, OH 44106-7285. Condolences may be made atpainefuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019