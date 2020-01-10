Home

Richard B. Bartone Jr., age 52, beloved son of the late Richard B. Bartone and Mary Ann (Lindstrom) Stoneman; brother of Susan (Clapacs) Ferris, Colleen Clark, Cynthia (Clark) Massaro, and Carol (Clark) Wishon; step-son of Elaine Bartone; step-brother of Christopher (Amy) Senning, and Kevin C. Senning; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. U.S. Navy Combat Veteran. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 7:30 p.m. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation S.T.A.T., P.O. Box 38, Chardon, Ohio 44024.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
