Richard B. "Dick" Burdyshaw
Richard "Dick" B. Burdyshaw, age 91, of Rome, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Thistle House in Chardon. He was born February 16, 1929 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Lydia (Peters) and Will Polk Burdyshaw. He married Margaret Tessmer in Cleveland, Ohio on October 9, 1954. He was a 1948 Graduate of Collinwood High School. Dick enlisted in the U.S Marine Corp. in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He retired as a bricklayer. He was athletic and loved the outdoors, playing golf and baseball, duck hunting and fishing. Dick had a great love for his Black Labs, and passed that love to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret; sons, Richard (Tracy) Burdyshaw, Dean (Julie) Burdyshaw; daughters, Dawn Burdyshaw, Danialle (Keith) Lynce; grandchildren, Cale, Jackson, Rebekah, Sarah, Leah, Jamie, Hunter and Hale; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Adria, Nikoa, Emily, Jason, and Gavin. Dick is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bethany Mehall; parents; sisters, Hazel Burdyshaw, Grace Burdyshaw, Mildred Nolan, Doris Cheshier; brother, Harry Burdyshaw. Private family services will be observed, and Dick’s final resting place will be in Arkansas. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.



Published in News-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
