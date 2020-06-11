Richard B. Crosier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. Crosier, 67, a loving father, grandfather, and brother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The things he cherished most were his family, friends, pets, cars, and beautiful farm. He was a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and longtime member of Southeast Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances Monateri Crosier. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Shelton (Matt); grandchildren, Anna Grace DeCoudres, Charlotte E. Shelton, and Joshua A. Shelton; brother, William Crosier (Sheila); and sister, Nancy Noonan (James). Memorial visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to Hosparus or ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved