Richard B. Crosier, 67, a loving father, grandfather, and brother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The things he cherished most were his family, friends, pets, cars, and beautiful farm. He was a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and longtime member of Southeast Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances Monateri Crosier. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Shelton (Matt); grandchildren, Anna Grace DeCoudres, Charlotte E. Shelton, and Joshua A. Shelton; brother, William Crosier (Sheila); and sister, Nancy Noonan (James). Memorial visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to Hosparus or ASPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store