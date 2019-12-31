|
Richard B. Ormston, age 69, of Novelty, passed away suddenly on December 25, 2019. He was born November 16, 1950. The son of Grace M. Ormston (deceased), Richard grew up in Euclid and lived most of his adult life in Cleveland before moving to Novelty. Richard was a painter by trade, belonging to the painter’s union at one time. Richard enjoyed photography, animals, and the outdoors. Richard will be be deeply missed. Richard is survived by his two sisters, Mary Dembek and Carol Simonetti (Joe); brothers, Robert Ormston (Linda), John Ormston (Jacki), David Ormston (Donna); and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned as of yet.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020