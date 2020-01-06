|
Richard C. Crissman Sr., 74, of Euclid, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 1, 1945, in Barberton, he had been a resident of Euclid for 24 years. Richard was a member of the Akron Jay Cees and loved camping and vintage cars. Mr. Crissman was a former auto body operator for more than 35 years in Akron. Richard was the beloved husband of 38 years to Lois M. (nee Moore) Crissman; loving father of Richard C. Crissman Jr., Chad J. (Maggie) Crissman, Wayne A. (Kellie) Wilkinson and Alton L. Crissman; cherished grandfather of Draco, Trinity, Gabriella, Jeffrey and Owen; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Crissman; parents, Alton and Beatrice (nee Sanders) Crissman; and brothers, William and Ronald Crissman. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 3:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020