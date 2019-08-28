|
|
Funeral Services for Richard "Dick" Charles Mackey, 91, of Painesville, will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Friends will be received 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. before services at the funeral home. Dick was born September 11, 1927, in Cleveland, to Charles Lee and Irene V. (Foldes) Mackey. He passed away August 27, 2019 in Concord Township. Dick worked for his father at Pneumatic Tool Products. He then owned and operated ATSCO Air Tool Service Co. He served in the Merchant Marines after WWII and then served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. One of his many accomplishments was restoring a vintage PT 22 aircraft. He was a charter member of the Lakeshore Live Steamers and also a charter member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Northeast Ohio Chapter. Dick was a machinist who loved metal and woodworking and was an avid insulator collector. He mentored many young people throughout the community. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, whom he married September 10, 1955; his sons, Scott (Brent) Mackey, Marc (Kristi) Mackey; daughter, Sandy (Michael) Gibson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Mackey; grandchildren, Casey, Lauren, Nathanial, Ava, Audrey, Lillian, and Claire; great-grandchild, Christian Charles; and his brother, Donald (Barbara) Mackey. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chip" Mackey; his grandchild, Emily; and his parents. Donations in Dick’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019