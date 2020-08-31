Richard Charles Taylor, 77, of Mentor, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born April 21, 1943, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 50 years. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and member of AMVETS Post 109 in Mentor. He was also a member of Carpenter’s Union Local 95, an avid boater and fisherman, and loved all Cleveland sports teams. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Sue Ann (nee Yager) Taylor; loving father of Tracey A. (Joseph) Taylor-Kolar of Bay Village and Bryan R. (Katie) Taylor of Lakewood; cherished grandfather of Brendan, Erin and Alexandra; brother of Nancy (Gary) Crosby, Robert (June) Taylor and Dorothy (Roger) Patton; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Matilda (nee Rossoll) Taylor; and sister, Jeanne Adams. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in Richard’s name to Wounded Warriors
or Homeless Veterans organizations.
