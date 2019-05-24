|
|
Services for Richard D. Day, 68, of Mentor, will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home.Mr. Day passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor.Born February 9, 1951 in Willoughby, he was a lifelong Lake County resident.He was president of the local PERI Chapter and an active donor to Playhouse Square in Cleveland. He was also an avid Cleveland sports fan.Mr. Day was employed as the administrator of Child Support Services for the Lake County Department of Human Services, retiring after 28 years of service.Survivors are his son, Michael (Lynn) Day; brothers, Larry (Pat) Day and Kirk (Lynn) Day; nephew, Kenny and niece, Kristen. He also leaves his former wife, Kathy Kron.He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and June (Hotchkiss) Day.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery, following the service on Wednesday.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Playhouse Square Foundation, 1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 200, Cleveland, OH 44115 or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019