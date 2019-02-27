Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty, age 76, beloved husband for 50 years of Donna (nee Stock); cherished son of Donald and Gertrude (nee Eggers); dearest brother of the late Cathleen Dill (husband Donald, deceased); dear uncle and great-uncle of many.

Dick was born March 20, 1942 in Cleveland, OH and passed away February 26, 2019. He lived in Chesterland, OH since 1977 and formerly Euclid. Dick graduated from Euclid High School in 1960 and graduated college from Cleveland State.

He was a mechanical engineer in the manufacturing industry.Dick enjoyed doing electrical repair. He liked to watch NASCAR, the Browns, the Indians, and the Cavaliers. Dick will be remembered as a simple, private man with a dry sense of humor that loved a good party, cooking on the grill, and was a great story teller.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dick to .

All services private. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills.

