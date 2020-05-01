Richard E. Fox Jr., age 61, passed away April 28, 2020, at his residence in Fairport Harbor. He was born January 28, 1959, in Painesville, to Richard E. and Betty Jane (Sigler) Fox. Richard was a 1978 graduate of Riverside High School and has lived in Fairport for the past 20 years. He was a production supervisor, in the Metal Division, for Merritt Woodwork in Mentor for over 20 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, bowling, and model building. Richard is survived by his wife, Connie (Dray) Fox; sons, Ricky Pinsker of South Carolina and Russell (Lisa) Schuckert III of Old Brooklyn, Ohio; daughter, Lunne (Jerry) Shores of Streetsboro; grandchild, Ayden Shores. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date.





