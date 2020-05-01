Richard E. Fox
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Fox Jr., age 61, passed away April 28, 2020, at his residence in Fairport Harbor. He was born January 28, 1959, in Painesville, to Richard E. and Betty Jane (Sigler) Fox. Richard was a 1978 graduate of Riverside High School and has lived in Fairport for the past 20 years. He was a production supervisor, in the Metal Division, for Merritt Woodwork in Mentor for over 20 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, bowling, and model building. Richard is survived by his wife, Connie (Dray) Fox; sons, Ricky Pinsker of South Carolina and Russell (Lisa) Schuckert III of Old Brooklyn, Ohio; daughter, Lunne (Jerry) Shores of Streetsboro; grandchild, Ayden Shores. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
312 Eagle St.
Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved