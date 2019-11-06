|
Funeral Mass for Richard E. “Dick” Ingraham, 88, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Ingraham passed away peacefully Nov. 4, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born May 6, 1931, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 49 years. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Willoughby for 49 years. He was an amateur radio operator (call sign WA8TPP), participated and served on the leadership of many local amateur radio organizations including Cleveland Chapter No. 1 of the Quarter Century Wireless Association, The Northern Ohio Repeater Management Association and Geauga Amateur Radio Association, and was also a railroad enthusiast. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mary A. (nee Mullee) Ingraham; and parents, Earl and E. Marie (nee Ames) Ingraham. He was the loving father of Richard B. (Heather) Ingraham. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flower or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019