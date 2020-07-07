1/1
Richard E. Kavicky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Kavicky, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Born March 16, 1933, in Pennsylvania, he had been a resident of Lake County for 58 years. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. He was a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Euclid, where he served on various boards, including being the church treasurer for 10 years. He was also a member of the National Association of Accountants, where he had served as President of the Cleveland-East Chapter. Richard loved golf, was a member of the Chardon Lakes Men’s Golf Association, where he served as tournament director and club President. He was very proud of his low round of 68 at Chardon Lakes. Mr. Kavicky had worked at TRW for 30 years, and was manager of accounting in a number of different divisions. He was the loving father of Kim (Brian) Murphy; cherished grandfather of Brett Murphy and Derek Murphy; great-grandfather of Evan; brother of Mil Stufflebean and Betty Mangine; and uncle of many. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean E. (nee Marinozzi) Kavicky; parents, John and Christine (nee Kovoch) Kavicky; and brother of the late Christine Hayduk, John Kavicky and Raymond Kavicky. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved