Richard E. Kavicky, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Born March 16, 1933, in Pennsylvania, he had been a resident of Lake County for 58 years. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. He was a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Euclid, where he served on various boards, including being the church treasurer for 10 years. He was also a member of the National Association of Accountants, where he had served as President of the Cleveland-East Chapter. Richard loved golf, was a member of the Chardon Lakes Men’s Golf Association, where he served as tournament director and club President. He was very proud of his low round of 68 at Chardon Lakes. Mr. Kavicky had worked at TRW for 30 years, and was manager of accounting in a number of different divisions. He was the loving father of Kim (Brian) Murphy; cherished grandfather of Brett Murphy and Derek Murphy; great-grandfather of Evan; brother of Mil Stufflebean and Betty Mangine; and uncle of many. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean E. (nee Marinozzi) Kavicky; parents, John and Christine (nee Kovoch) Kavicky; and brother of the late Christine Hayduk, John Kavicky and Raymond Kavicky. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
