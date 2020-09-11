1/1
Richard E. Pickett
Richard E. Pickett, age 52, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a longtime illness on September 10, 2020. He was born in Euclid, on January 8, 1968. He was a proud and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his mother, Barbara Pickett; brothers, Ray (Frank Lopez) Pickett and Stephen Pickett; half-sister, Carol Pickett; sister-in-law, Kym Pickett. Richard also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Pickett; and brother, Michael Pickett. Visitation will be on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
