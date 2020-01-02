|
Funeral Mass for Richard F. DeBaltzo, 87, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29840 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. DeBaltzo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Fairmount Healthcare Center in Willoughby. Born, May 13, 1932, in Cleveland, he had lived in Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby. Richard was a graduate of Wickliffe High School Class of 1951, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and the Willoughby Noon Lions Club. Mr. DeBaltzo began his career at the Willoughby Post Office in 1954, as a temporary clerk, and was promoted to a full-time clerk in 1955. He then became foreman of mails in 1964, superintendent of mails in 1965, officer in charge and then Postmaster in Willoughby in 1973 until his retirement after 36 years of service on June 30, 1989. Richard was a member of District 1, Ohio National Association of Superiors, National Association of Superiors, District 1 Ohio National Association of Postmaster, serving as President from 1982 to 1984, Ohio State Chapter and National Association of Postmasters. He was also a member of National Active Retired Federal Employees North Coast Chapter 2182, serving as President in 1991, was at one time in the Willoughby Chamber of Commerce, a member of Willoughby Tree Commission, United Way, Willoughby Eagles, and Willoughby Senior Center, enjoyed golf and casinos, and loved the Cleveland Indians, especially trips to spring training. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Joanne (nee Kuhar) DeBaltzo; brother, Donald (Ellie) DeBaltzo of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (nee Bevc) DeBaltzo. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Ohio Living at Breckenridge, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 4, 2020