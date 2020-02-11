Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Richard F. Spilar Obituary
Richard F. Spilar, age 80, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Fleck); loving father of Tracey (Mike) Urbas, Susan Steible and the late Frank E. Spilar; grandfather of Jessica, Lauren and Marcus Steible; great-grandfather of Kennedy Gugliotta. Rich was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He passed away February 5, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service on Saturday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby). Interment at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -