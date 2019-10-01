Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Frank Victor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Frank Victor Obituary
Richard Frank Victor, age 88, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2019 at Heather Hill Care Community. He was born on June 7, 1931 in Cleveland, and lived in Kirtland since 1955. Richard was a field auditor for Monumental Life Insurance. Along with his wife, Annette, he taught punch embroidery at 13 different senior centers for 20 years. He is survived by loving sons, Ronald (Linda) and Donald (Andrea); dear grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kristie), Christopher (Rachel), Amber, Gina (Kevin), Brianne (Fabio) Catalano, Chris, Tony and Alex; and loving great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Brynn, Austin, London, Alyssa Nico, Calvin, Miles, Cam, Kiera and Cameron; and his dear brother, Ralph (Lola). Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland, with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s son, Donald Victor’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, . Online condolences and tributes at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now