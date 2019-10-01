|
|
Richard Frank Victor, age 88, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2019 at Heather Hill Care Community. He was born on June 7, 1931 in Cleveland, and lived in Kirtland since 1955. Richard was a field auditor for Monumental Life Insurance. Along with his wife, Annette, he taught punch embroidery at 13 different senior centers for 20 years. He is survived by loving sons, Ronald (Linda) and Donald (Andrea); dear grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kristie), Christopher (Rachel), Amber, Gina (Kevin), Brianne (Fabio) Catalano, Chris, Tony and Alex; and loving great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Brynn, Austin, London, Alyssa Nico, Calvin, Miles, Cam, Kiera and Cameron; and his dear brother, Ralph (Lola). Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland, with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s son, Donald Victor’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, . Online condolences and tributes at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019