Richard H. Guild age 77, died February 28, 2019. Richard retired from the Malish Corp. of Willoughby. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed wood carving and walks with his dog "Bear." He was a Radioman Class "A" in the US Navy stationed in the Mediterranean.Richard is the beloved husband of Susan (nee Painter); dear father of Megan (Kevin) Hoffman, Melissa Guild, Aaron Guild, James Guild and Elmo Painter; grandfather of Jeremy Rhines, Robbie Rhines, Taylor Hoffman, Silas Painter; brother of Gayle (Samuel) Poad.Private services in Pennsylvania at a later date. Donations to Lake Metro Parks, 11211 Spear Rd., Concord, Ohio 44077 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019