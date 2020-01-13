|
Richard H. Libby, age 92, of Painesville, died on January 12, 2020 at Grand River Health and Rehab. He was born on December 12, 1927 in Cleveland to the late John and Viola (Wells) Libby. Mr. Libby was an Army veteran and was a photographer while he served. He was a member of Mentor Post 9295 and member of Temple Lodge #28 F&AM, and a volunteer at the Salvation Army. Mr. Libby worked for Hach Excavating until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed woodworking, making toys, and models of construction equipment. He is survived by children, Debbi Libby of Painesville, Susan (Rick) Davis of Vienna, OH, Richard (Char) Libby, Jr. of Youngsville, NC, Kenneth (Sandy) Libby of Lehigh Acres, FL; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Carole Wheeler; and son-in-law, Gary Wheeler. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 with the funeral service and military honors following at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mentor Post #9295, 8682 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 14, 2020