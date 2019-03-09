|
|
Richard H. Yesilosky 83 of Wickliffe, died March 7, 2019. He was born in Lafferty, Ohio before moving to Cleveland.He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Wickliffe Council 5405 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Richard retired from the Northrop Grumman after 35 years. He loved all sports, especially basketball.Richard is the beloved father of Joseph M. (Karen) Yesilosky; loving grandfather of Abigail Joy Yesilosky; brother of Irene (husband Clifton deceased) Webb; uncle of John Webb and Laura Prcela. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday March 13 at 10 am at St. Bede the Venerable Parish, 9114 Lake Shore Blvd in Mentor. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby) on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019