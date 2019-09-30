Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Richard Fording Hammil, age 79, of Madison Twp., died at his home on September 28, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Fred and Eva Catherine (nee: Fording) Hammil. Richard was a 1957 graduate of Montour High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Morehead State University, and later, his master's degree. Richard served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the U.S. Army Band. He was a music educator within the Mentor Schools for 30 years. Richard was Past Master of Temple Lodge # 28 F&AM, having served three terms. He was also a member of York Rite and Scottish Rite. He is survived by his children, Charles (Meg) Hammil, of Akron, Sherri Hammil (Doug Prince), of Thompson, and Eric (Debra) Hammil, of Painesville; grandchildren, Hunter Hammil, Monica Hammil, Katelyn (Brandon) Smith, Michael Prince, Charlie Prince, Justin Hammil and Paige Hammil; brother, Dan (Linda) Hammil, of Hanover, MD. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service. Burial will be Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Smithfield Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 W . National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
