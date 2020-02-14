News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St Justin Martyr Parish
35701 Stevens Blvd.
Eastlake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Betley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Betley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" Betley Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Betley, age 69, of Eastlake, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara Betley (nee Rady) for 40 years; proud father of Richard Jr. and Lisa (Harrison); grandfather of Keaton; beloved son of the late JoAnne (nee Edelman) and Theodore “Ted” Betley; cherished brother of Pat, Lynne Mominey (Roger), Joannie Weinbrandt, Lois, Duck (Lisa), Jeanne, and the late Dave, Jim and Buck; brother-in-law of Kris, Kathie, Darlene and Richard Herendeen, and Janice and Thomas Fritsch; dearest son-in-law of the late Dolores and Stephen Rady; nephew, godfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Dick was a proud Vietnam Era U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired as the Production Control Manager for TECT Corporation in Euclid, Ohio after 40 years. He loved his back yard, especially feeding the birds. In addition, he was known for being a GrillMaster among his family and friends. Dick was always funny, “all-knowing,” and generous; and will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in Dick’s memory to or DAV - Disabled American Veterans.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now