Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Mary
401 North Street
Chardon, OH
Richard J. "Rich" Conroy Sr.


1939 - 2020
Richard J. "Rich" Conroy Sr. Obituary
Richard "Rich" J. Conroy, Sr., age 80, of Painesville, died December 4, 2019 at Homestead II in Painesville, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 19, 1939 in Cleveland to Harry and Carmella (nee: Sorace) Conroy, he has been a longtime area resident. Rich was a pipefitter for Local 120 for 50 years, retiring in 2004. Rich volunteered as a football coach for Chardon High School and then became the Assistant Head Coach at West Geauga High School. He also served the Cleveland Police Department during the Hough Riots in 1966. Rich enjoyed fishing, golfing, coaching football and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Frances "Fran" (nee: Hovan) Conroy, whom he married Sept. 30, 1972; his children, Debi (Brett) Kanches, Donna (Michael) Pangburn, Kimberlee Kapis, Kandas (Randy) Markel Sr., Thomas, Kerry (Doug) Baumgardner, Richard Conroy Jr. and Robert (Lisa) Conroy; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Rich is also survived by his brother, Robert (Susan) Conroy, Sr. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, 44024. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
